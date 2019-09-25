Cougar defense plays well against undefeated Sharks

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 9:23 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Cougars traveled to undefeated May River High School Friday Sept. 20 only to fall 31-6 to the Region VII-AAA Sharks. Colleton County had 163 total yards in the game, including 77 on the ground and 86 in passing yards, along with three turnovers and 15 penalties. May River had 300 total yards, two turnovers and 11 penalties.

May River (4-0) scored in the first quarter on a 19-yard pass (kick) to take a 7-0 lead. In the second quarter, the Sharks went up 10-0 after a successful 33-yard field goal.

The Cougars scored on a three-yard run to make it a 10-6 ballgame. Late in the second quarter, the Sharks scored on a 14-yard run to put them up 17-6.

The third quarter saw May River score twice on a four-yard run (kick) and a three-yard run (kick) in the final scoring of the game. Donovan Ling had two touchdown runs for May River.

Jaccare Stevens had nine solo tackles and seven assists for Colleton County’s defense. Jahiem Black added six solo tackles and 11 assists. Jeremiah Daniels had five and Daryl Green had four solo tackles and nine assists.

“Credit May River — they are a very good football team,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “They’ve pretty much had their way with everyone, but I didn’t see that Friday night. I thought our defense played physical and hard, but we couldn’t help them out offensively. The points were partially our inability to effectively sustain drives, which led our defense to be on the field, and often a short one, far too often.

“I believe this offense can be explosive, and I know it is going to happen, but we have to put it all together and stop making mistakes, turning the ball over and dropping wide-open passes,” said Peeler. “We are going back to work — and get it fixed.”

The Cougars play Hardeeville-Ridgeland on Friday in an away game at 7:30 p.m.