Cougar Cross-Country hosts Dogwood Hills Invitational

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:22 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Cross Country team hosted Wade Hampton High School during the Dogwood Hills Invitational Wednesday Aug. 28 — the first time CCHS had hosted a cross-country meet since 2011. Blaine Cook medaled in the event, finishing in second place with a time of 20:00.

Hans Gabriel finished in fifth place with a time of 22:38. Other results from the Dogwood Hills Invitational included: Catherine Bunton 31:11; Dorothy Dessoye 32:54; Bryan Hiers 46:30; and William O’Bryant 46:30.

“The Dogwood Hills Invitational was William’s first cross-country race ever,” said Coach MyLinda O’Quinn. “Despite the heat, all the runners ran well and completed the course. We had ROTC students volunteering by directing runners on where to go in certain spots on the course. The pro shop was gracious enough to let some of our parents use the golf carts to be at different places to cheer on the runners. The Hampton team really enjoyed the race and had a lot of their families show up to support their runners. I’m pleased with how everything went and looking forward to our next meet we host on October 16.”

The cross-country team traveled to Summerville to compete in the Pinewood Invitational on Saturday August 31. The Colleton County runners dedicated the race to Abigail Altman, a former cross-country and track and field athlete, who is currently in MUSC battling an illness.

“The runners each had her first and last name written down the backs of their lower legs,” said O’Quinn. “A poster was made and held by one of the parents that said ‘Run Strong, Never Fail, Run Hard for Abigail.’”

The Cougars finished in seventh place out of 11 competing teams.

Results from the Pinewood Invitational are as follows: 66 – Dorothy Dessoye; 67 – Catherine Bunton; 31 – Blaine Cook 21:09.03; 48 – Tyler Scites 22:34.43; 59 – Hans Gabriel 24:08.77; 63 – Bryan Hiers 24:29.26 and 72 – Nathan Erwin 25:29.54.

“Despite the sultry humidity, the boys were able to place seventh with a combined average run time of 23:34,” said O’Quinn. “There are only two girls running, so we don’t count as a team. The times were a little slow today, but the humidity probably had a lot to do with that. The runners still put forth good effort.”

The cross-country team was scheduled to compete in the Fort Dorchester meet scheduled for Wednesday Sept. 4; however, Hurricane Dorian will likely force the meet to be rescheduled for a later date.