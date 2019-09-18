Cougar Cross-Country finishes 2nd at Lake Warren

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 10:06 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cross-Country team competed in the Wade Hampton High School meet on Wednesday Sept. 11 at Lake Warren. The Cougars finished second out of seven teams competing. Blaine Cook earned a fourth-place finish of 46 runners and all Cougar runners managed a top-20 finish.

Dorothy Dessoye was the lone Lady Cougar runner in the race and finished 13th of 30 competitors.

“The course was mostly through woods, but part of it is on the road,” said Coach MyLinda O’Quinn. “It was a good day of competition for all the runners.”

Colleton County traveled to the Beaufort County Race held Saturday Sept. 14 at Habersham Community Park. The Cougars placed 10th out of 12 schools competing. Blaine Cook led the boys’ team with a time of 21:31 placing 48th of 95 runners. Tyler Scites ran 21:56 and placed 51st. Hans Gabriel ran 22:37 and placed 62nd. Evan Stroble 23:07 and placed 69th. Nathan Erwin ran 25:08 and placed 80th.

Catherine Bunton ran 29:14 and placed 54th out of 73 runners. Dorothy Dessoye came in 55th with a time of 29:32.

Bryan Hiers competed in the JV race and finished 35th of 80 runners (22:39). “I was hoping by Bryan running the JV race that he’d have an opportunity to be towards the top,” said O’Quinn. “I didn’t realize there would be so many fast runners in the JV race. Bryan was the fifth middle schooler, while the rest of the runners that beat him were high schoolers.”

The Cougar Cross-Country team will participate in the Lake Murray Invitational Saturday Sept. 21.