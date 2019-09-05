Cottageville Council looks to the future

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:44 am

By JULIE HOFF

widdleswife@aol.com

At Cottageville Town Council’s Aug. 26 meeting, Mayor Tim Grimsley said the town “has the ball rolling” on several projects.

One is a feasibility study that will determine whether a new Town Hall should be built, or the existing, dilapidated structure be renovated. Low ceilings, poor insulation, bad lighting and outdated fixtures are just a few of the building’s flaws.

Town leaders met with an electrician on Aug. 24 for a walk-through. “I’m afraid these old fixtures present a fire hazard,” Grimsley said. “We’re looking into LED lighting.”

The feasibility study — plus fees for the planning and architectural design of a splash pad and fountain in Camellia Park next to Town Hall — could be funded through a $38,000 S.C. Parks and Recreation Development (PARD) grant, he said.

Town officials have twice met with The Dennis Group, an engineering firm that’s exploring grants for town improvement projects. One, a Municipal Association Hometown Grant for $25,000, requires a five-percent match from the town, which council approved.

Also under consideration is a Rural Infrastructure Authority Grant, “for a town water supply,” Grimsley said. The low-interest payments would be based on water sales, he said.

In other developments, the town has ordered a shed, lamp posts and a concrete pad for two drink machines at Camellia Park, next to Town Hall. Trail cameras and signage listing park rules have yet to be purchased.