Colson speaks on eyeglass project

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 12:18 pm

Ray Colson of the Walterboro Lions Club spokes at the August meeting of the PEP Club (People Enjoying People.)

Colson discussed the club’s eyeglasses project, which provides help purchasing eyeglasses for those in Colleton County who cannot afford them. The club covers the costs of the project by holding its annual pancake supper at Forest Hills Elementary School in February. For information, call Colson, 843-538-2117.

The senior club meets on the last Tuesday of each month at the Rec Center at noon. Lunch is served, door prizes given away and bingo games played. The first visit is free and annual dues are $5.

September’s program will feature a white elephant sale. Members may bring items to sell and proceeds will be donated to local charities in December.

For information call Norma Weeks, club president, 843-538-8950.