Colleton Training School’s first graduates

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 11:10 am

Colleton Training School, established in 1925 for the education of negro youth in Colleton County, held its first graduation in 1929.

The first graduates of the new school were John Guy Francis, valedictorian; Wiley Austin Frampton, salutatorian; and Gladys Helen Johnson, historian.

The school was recently honored with a new state historic marker installed at the Ray T. Johnson Center on Gruber Street.