Colleton and Edisto Clemson clubs plan game parties Saturday
by The Press and Standard | September 12, 2019 12:53 pm
Colleton County Clemson Club will hold a Clemson vs. Syracuse Watch Party!
When: Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday 9/14
Where: Barrel House Grill, 104 Robertson Blvd, Walterboro, SC 29488
Questions: Contact Club President, Paul Pye (ppye@ctlowndes.com)
The Edisto Island Chapter neighbors will also have a pre-game tailgate on September 14 from 4-6 p.m. at Coot’s Bar and Grill, 102 Palmetto Blvd, Edisto Beach, SC. Join their Facebook group and check out the event: www.facebook.com/events/439155883474601/
