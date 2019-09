Colleton and Edisto Clemson clubs plan game parties Saturday

Colleton County Clemson Club will hold a Clemson vs. Syracuse Watch Party!

The Edisto Island Chapter neighbors will also have a pre-game tailgate on September 14 from 4-6 p.m. at Coot’s Bar and Grill, 102 Palmetto Blvd, Edisto Beach, SC. Join their Facebook group and check out the event: www.facebook.com/events/439155883474601/