Coastal Carolina forms new partnership with S.C. technical colleges

On Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m., Coastal Carolina University and the S.C. Technical College System will sign a partnership agreement designed to enhance the seamless transfer of students and graduates from all 16 technical colleges in South Carolina to Coastal Carolina University. This partnership agreement formally recognizes the long-term collaboration between the state’s technical college system and Coastal Carolina.

Once implemented, the program will aid students in making a smoother transfer between institutions. It will help reduce lost time to graduation and relieve some of the added financial burden now associated with transferring. Students who have completed an associate of arts or associate of science degree program at a South Carolina technical college with a grade of “C” or better in each course applicable to the AA or AS degree will enter Coastal Carolina University with junior standing and will have satisfied the Coastal Carolina University General Education Program Requirements. All transfer courses will be accepted and applied to the attainment of the degree appropriate to the student’s major.