CMC medication collection take-back to be Saturday

On Saturday September 7, Colleton Medical Center will be hosting a drug take back event. From 10am – 2pm anyone can drop off unneeded or expired medications. With the help of Walterboro Police Department we will make sure these drugs don’t get into the wrong hands.

Please drive up to the hospital and the site will be located right in front. The collection location will be set up so that you do not have to get out of your car.