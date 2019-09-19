Clemson vs. UNC-Charlotte watch party planned
by The Press and Standard | September 19, 2019 9:49 am
The Colleton County Clemson Club will hold a watch party for the Clemson vs. UNC-Charlotte football game on Saturday Sept. 21 at the Elks Lodge, 236 Milestone Ln. The home game starts at 7:30 p.m.
