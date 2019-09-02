Civil Air Patrol preparing for Dorian

The South Carolina Wing of Civil Air Patrol is prepared to respond to the effects of Hurricane Dorian, and is taking steps to ensure that its members, its fleet of aircraft and vehicles, along with its communications and photography assets, are ready. Pre-impact work of Civil Air Patrol will begin today, while post-landfall operations are expected to begin Thursday or Friday, although all events are subject to change due to Hurricane Dorian’s actual path.

As of noon Sunday Sept. 1, aircraft from the coastal areas of Hilton Head Island, Marion, and Charleston, have been moved inland ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Members in the Columbia and Sumter areas of South Carolina are prepared to move Civil Air Patrol planes in those areas into the Upstate, where there are Civil Air Patrol Units in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson and York. In addition, vans which are typically housed by the coastal squadrons in Myrtle Beach, Beaufort, Hilton Head Island and Charleston are also being moved inland for their protection and to ensure they are ready to respond to ground missions and transportation needs following the passing of Hurricane Dorian.

While these transportation assets will be needed for missions in support of state and federal agencies, so will the numerous cameras and communication equipment in possession of Civil Air Patrol units across the state. The numerous Garmin VIRB, Nikon D90 and DAART (Domestic Operations Awareness and Assessment Response Tool) cameras required for Civil Air Patrol to complete its aerial photography mission have also been moved out of the coastal area and into the middle of the state of South Carolina. Radios in the numerous vans which have been relocated are now out of the path of Hurricane Dorian, and other communications and electronic equipment is being serviced to be sure it is all operational for use after the hurricane has passed.

Lastly, none of these resources are of much use without the 900+ members of the South Carolina Wing of Civil Air Patrol, all of whom have been briefed repeatedly about hurricane preparedness and hurricane safety in recent days. Personnel from the South Carolina Wing are working directly with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division at the State Emergency Operations Center. The members of Civil Air Patrol’s South Carolina Wing’s will support any pre-impact evacuations with airborne situational awareness flights. Members will also support post-impact disaster relief and damage assessment flights for state and federal agencies. In addition, members of the South Carolina Wing will support any life-threatening search and rescue events as necessary.

The South Carolina Wing trains its members year-round in emergency service and disaster response techniques, and is well-prepared and ready to serve the citizens of South Carolina following any impact by Hurricane Dorian, and to support neighboring states which might be impacted by the hurricane.

(Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coor-dination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. CAP’s 60,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aero-space/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to over 25,000 young people partici-pating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information.)