City man arrested in Ehrhardt death

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 10:26 am

A Walterboro man remains in the Bamberg County Detention Center charged in the stabbing death of an Ehrhardt man.

Johnny Williams died on Sept. 6 of stab wounds he sustained in a home on Cabbage Road in Ehrhardt.

The Bamberg County Sheriff Office called on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the death and on Sept. 9, an agent with SLED filed an arrest affidavit against Willie Charles Lamont Jones, 41, of Walterboro on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Neither the SLED press release announcing the arrest nor the arrest affidavit offered a motive for the slaying.

The affidavit stated that probable cause for Jones’ arrest was based on witness statements and evidence collected in the joint investigation by the Bamberg County Sheriff Office and SLED.