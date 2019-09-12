Charges dismissed

A former Walterboro man has been cleared of kidnapping charges in the disappearance of his then neighbor last November after charges were dismissed.

John I. Seigler Jr., then 76, of Beaufort was arrested on Dec. 11, 2018 in Florida, charged with kidnapping Alice Webster, who was reported missing Nov. 21.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigators followed lead after lead until information traced Webster and Seigler to Highlands County, Fla.

On Nov. 23, deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Webster and Seigler in a shopping center. She agreed to return home with waiting family members, and Seigler was released on the scene because Webster told Florida law enforcement officers that the entire incident was consensual.

After Webster was reunited with her family, investigators continued to investigate the incident. As a result, investigators issued arrest warrants for Seigler on kidnapping and burglary charges.

On Aug. 21, Seigler was released after the charges were dismissed due to being “unable to prove all elements of the crime charged beyond a reasonable doubt,” the court order stated.