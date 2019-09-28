CES recognized as healthy school

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 12:17 pm

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation awarded Cottageville Elementary School the Bronze Level of the National Healthy Schools Award on Sept. 16, adding the school to their 2019 America’s Healthiest Schools List.

CES is among 32 schools in South Carolina to receive this recognition. In order to receive this award, schools must:

• Meet or exceed federal nutrition standards for school meals and snacks.

• Offer breakfast daily.

• Incorporate physical activity before, during or after the school day.

• Implement district wellness policies and update progress annually.

• Involve parents and community members in decision-making.

Schools can receive bronze, silver and gold level National Healthy School awards based on the number of health-based initiatives they have implemented for their students and community members.

CES launched several health-improvement initiatives over past school semesters, including two student running clubs, programs designed to encourage students to eat healthier foods, a salad and vegetable bar, and health and fitness challenges for staff members.

To learn more about this award, please visit the AHG’s website.