Caunell Martin | Obituary

Caunell Martin

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Mrs. Caunell Bryan Martin, passed away at Colleton Medical Center on Sept. 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 87.

Mrs. Martin was born April 10, 1932 in Colleton County to the late John Mack Bryan and Mae Bryan. She married Billy Martin in 1952, and they remained constant companions and best friends until his death in 2001.

Mrs. Martin was a faithful and active member of the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, where she served in several positions over the years and considered its members to be her second family. She was a member of the Miriam Clark Sunday School class, where she seldom missed a Sunday.

Caunell worked as a bookkeeper at Asten-Johnson until she retired in 1995 to start her dream job of keeping up with her grandchildren.

She was the mother of two sons, Kevin Martin (Rhonda) of Walterboro, and Michael Martin of Monroe, NC. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Martin, and a granddaughter, Kelly Jacques. She will be greatly missed by her family, including four grandchildren: Tracy Wade, Michael Martin, Coby Martin and Emily Martin. There are eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the health care professionals of Colleton Medical Center for their care and compassion during her illness.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday morning, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 at Live Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home 117 Paul Street in Walterboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Walterboro.