Burlington Road wreck

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 2:18 pm

A mini-van and Lexus sedan collided head-on in a curve in the 2000 block of Burlington Road Saturday Sept. 14 at 8:26 a.m.

The low-speed crash injured five people with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the mini-van was trapped in the wreckage. Firefighters arrived to find the roadway blocked by the two cars. The adult male in the mini-van was freed after crews removed the passenger door.

Two adults and two small children in the Lexus were also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.