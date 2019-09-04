Buffalo Riders honor veterans

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:56 am

On Tuesday Aug. 27, the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of North Charleston gave the Veterans Victory House a check for $500 and 100 care packages from Operation Gratitude, which were donated to the club to be given to our veterans for their service to their country.

The chapter had a Charity Ride Fundraiser Event on Saturday Aug. 24 with 44 bikers and passengers who had traveled from as far as Maryland, Jacksonville, Florida, Columbia, Florence, Augusta, Ga., as well as bikers from the Lowcountry to support of veterans at the Veteran Victory House Nursing Home and the Lowcountry Food Bank through the “BackPack Buddy Program.”

“We would like to thank all that participated in the charity ride event and our sponsors who supported our cause,” said event coordinator James Washington. “They are the Lowcountry Harley-Davidson, Champion Honda BMW Ducati, Velocity, American Biker of Charleston, Krispy Kreme, Target, AT&T Store, Brittany Ball and Riders Law Group. This could not have been possible without the community and sponsors involvement.”

African Americans have served in every great American war. In 1866 through an act of Congress, legislation was adopted to create six all African American Army units. The units were identified as the 9th and 10th Calvary and the 38th, 39th, 40th and 41st Infantry Regiments. The four infantry regiments were later reorganized to form the 24th and 25th Infantry Regiments.

These fighting men represented the first black professional soldiers in a peacetime army. The recruits came from varied backgrounds including former slaves and veterans from service in the Civil War.

The nickname Buffalo Soldiers began with the Cheyenne warriors in 1867. The actual Cheyenne translation was “wild buffalo.” The nickname was given out of respect and the fierce fighting ability of the 10th Calvary. Over time, Buffalo Soldiers became a generic term for African American soldiers.

The Buffalo Soldiers’ legacy lives on. The motorcycle club was formed in Greenville during the 1999 National Bikers Round-up to consolidate the educational and charitable efforts. Since its conception, the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Trooper Motorcycle Club (NABSTMC) has become the largest African American motorcycle club in the United States with over 115 chapters throughout the U.S. and overseas.

The North Charleston Motorcycle Club became the 77th chapter of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Trooper Motorcycle Club on October 4, 2008.

The club’s mission is to honor the Buffalo Soldiers and to express pride in their significant contributions made to American history. “We strive to promote cultural awareness by engaging in charitable activities which benefit the communities in which we live and educating today’s youth about our African American heritage,” Washington said.