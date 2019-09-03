Bruce Tate III | Obituary

Bruce W. Tate III

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Bruce W. Tate III, husband of the late Mary B. Tate, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Colleton Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 70.

Mr. Tate was born in Allendale, SC April 21, 1949 a son of the late Bruce and Mary Elizabeth Tolbert Tate. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the Army Reserves, and was a graduate of the University of South Carolina, where he received his BA in Business Administration. For many years he worked as a Loan Officer at, and eventually retired from, the Bank of Walterboro. He was an avid Gamecock football fan, and was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church. Throughout his life, Bruce was athletic and fitness oriented. He was a well-known runner in his community, and could be spotted on a daily basis jogging in the subdivisions and neighborhoods of Walterboro. He participated in countless races, and even placed highly in the two times he ran the Boston Marathon. He was a quiet man, but would always lend a helping hand to those in need.

He is survived by his three children: Will Tate and Dallas Tate of Walterboro, and Hal Tate (Katie) of Aiken. He has six grandchildren: Gage, Bryce, and Brooklyn Farish, and Henry, Charlie and Emily Tate. Bruce has two brothers, George Tate (Lynn) of Greenville, and Sanders Tate (Donna) of Columbia. In December of 2018, he was predeceased by his wife of 47 years Mary B. Tate.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Saturday evening, September 7, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.