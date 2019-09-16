Bonnie Teal | Obituary

Bonnie Teal

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mrs. Bonnie Murdaugh Teal, 70, passed away early Saturday morning, September 14, 2019, in her sleep. She was the loving wife of forty-one years at the time of his death in 2015 to Mr. Herman Eugene “Bobby” Teal.

Born August 3, 1949, in Winston Salem, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Henry Murdaugh and the late Helen Jones Murdaugh.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019, from Maple Cane Baptist Church, 21324 Augusta Highway, Cottageville. Interment will follow in Maple Cane Cemetery.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Wednesday morning prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 10 o’clock in the church sanctuary.