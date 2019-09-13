Bonds leaving city council

Bobby Bonds has decided against seeking another four years on Walterboro City Council.

Bonds’ name wasn’t among the list of Walterboro City Council candidates that will be on the ballot in November. He would have been running for a third term. He leaves city council after spending eight years in the municipal post.

“Somebody who set that example and who I thought was a good councilman was Charles Lucas. I think he was on for two terms and then didn’t run again. He opened that up for someone else to come in,” Bonds explained.

Bonds said there have been some changes in his law practice this year with the retirement of Bo Hetrick from the firm of Hetrick, Harvin and Bonds. “It is time to put more effort into developing the office,” Bonds said. “That had something to do with it. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed serving with the folks who are on council. I just felt it was time to move on.

“I felt that we made some good progress. I think that the city is certainly moving in a different, and I think a better direction,” Bonds said.

“I am the youngest person on city council. I’m 55 years old, soon to 56,” Bonds said. “I would love to see some new, young blood come onto council. I would also love to see some more diversity on city council. I think that is really important,” he added.

“I wish everyone well. The incumbents are fine folks and the folks running for first time, I know them all personally. I think that they would do a good job.”

Bonds sees a full slate of candidates as a good thing for the community. “Citizen participation is important but, over the years, it has been something that has been lacking. I’m glad see people stepping up to the plate to run.”

Bonds said he does not see himself re-entering politics in the future. “I just don’t see that in the cards.”