Bond set in Pangalangan child’s death

At a Tuesday afternoon bond hearing, visiting Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper Jr. set bond for the two suspects in the death of 13-year-old Cristine Pangalangan in early August.

During the bond hearing in Colleton County General Sessions Court, the defense attorneys representing Rita Pangalangan and Larry King on murder charges told the judge about Pangalangan and King’s close ties to the community.

Public Defender David Matthews, representing Pangalangan, asked those in the audience who were there in support of Pangalangan to stand. Several rows of spectators rose to their feet.

Those close ties, they argued, made it doubtful that either of the defendants would flee.

The defense attorneys also suggested that neither of the suspects should be consider a danger to the community. Pangalangan had no criminal convictions and King had several minor infractions on his record.

Cooper, before rendering his decision, pointed out that bond could only be withheld or set high if the suspects were a flight risk or presented a danger to the community.

Cooper decided Pangalangan could be released on $100,000 bond and set King’s bond at $50,000.

The judge pointed out that the difference in the amount was based on Pangalangan being the mother of the deceased while King was not related to the victim and seemed to have a limited culpability in the death.