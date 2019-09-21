Blood drive collects 64 pints

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 11:01 am

The Sept. 9 blood drive at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church was held in memory of the late Arden Lommen, who put up signs announcing blood drives along the streets of Walterboro for many years. One of the signs he made to promote the drives was displayed in front of the church.

Sixty-four pints of blood were collected. Those who came to donate included Kevin Wicker, Bobby Davis, Fran Mack, Mary Howe, Bill Weeks, Leila Williams, Ashley Amundson, Mylinda O’Quinn, Donald Hipp, Carroll Griffin, Timothy Smyly (13 gallons), Renrick Braithwaite, Mike Kuszmaul, Donna Smyly, Margaret Brown, Jessica Goodwin, Annette Harley, Travis Godley, Terrance Garrett, Linda Johnson, Melissa Parrish, Laura Bullock, Cathy Crosby, Barry Crosby, Sharon Paris, Jeannette Smith, Diane Wicker, Gerald Ferguson, Vicki Syfrett, Doris Nettles, Jarvis Craven, Trudy Godley, Andrew Godley (age 16), Summer White, Michelle McDowell, Tim Wilson, Kim Perri, Robin Tanner, Crystal Phillips, Michael DeLonge, Kim Taylor, Marvin Rahn, Mary Jo Fox, P.A. Pournelle, Terry Pournelle, Gary Hermann, Donald Davis, Brenda Creel, Steve Creel, Payton Webster, Tylar Webster, Gordan Ackerman, Celeste Stone, Joe Stone, Matt Rentz, Allie Walker, Paula Beverley, Christina Moore, Jeanie Robinson, Konia Haynes, Richard Johnston, Marilyn Peters, Brenda Washington, Iyana Manigo, Karen Hiott and Norma Weeks.

The next blood drive on November 11 will be the last drive for 2019. For information call Blood Drive Coordinator Norma Weeks, 843-538-8950.