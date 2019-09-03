Beatrice Easterlin | Obituary

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Ms. Beatrice Craven Easterlin, affectionately known as “Bea”, 80, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019 in Walterboro.

Born June 3, 1939 in Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Esdorn Craven and Annie Lou Carson Craven. She was an executive secretary at Coastal Electric Cooperative for 20 years. A lifelong member of Welch Creek Baptist Church, she was a daughter of the charter members, sang in the church choir and participated in the Ladies Group. She enjoyed working in her yard and reading. Most of all, she dearly loved her family and centered her life around them, especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life.

Surviving are: her children, John Richard “Ricky” Colson of Walterboro, Rodney Blaine Colson, Sr, of Walterboro, and Beth Colson Clifton and her husband Randy of Walterboro; brothers, Joseph B. Craven and his wife JoAnn of Walterboro, Raymond A. Craven and his wife Irene of Walterboro, and Russell E. Craven and his wife Paula of Cottageville; sister, Gloria C. Langdale of Walterboro; sister-in-law, Barbara Craven; brother-in-law, George Walker; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer, Mandi, Jessica, Lauren, Rodney, Justin, Jarred and Jacob; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Craven; sister, Gladys C. Walker; and a brother-in-law, Larry Langdale.

Funeral services were held 11 o’clock Saturday morning, August 31, 2019, at Welch Creek Baptist Church. Pastor James Baker and Pastor Jerome Hodge officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.