Beatrice Easterlin | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | September 3, 2019 12:52 pm
Beatrice Easterlin
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Ms. Beatrice Craven Easterlin, affectionately known as “Bea”, 80, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019 in Walterboro.
Born June 3, 1939 in Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Esdorn Craven and Annie Lou Carson Craven. She was an executive secretary at Coastal Electric Cooperative for 20 years. A lifelong member of Welch Creek Baptist Church, she was a daughter of the charter members, sang in the church choir and participated in the Ladies Group. She enjoyed working in her yard and reading. Most of all, she dearly loved her family and centered her life around them, especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life.
Surviving are: her children, John Richard “Ricky” Colson of Walterboro, Rodney Blaine Colson, Sr, of Walterboro, and Beth Colson Clifton and her husband Randy of Walterboro; brothers, Joseph B. Craven and his wife JoAnn of Walterboro, Raymond A. Craven and his wife Irene of Walterboro, and Russell E. Craven and his wife Paula of Cottageville; sister, Gloria C. Langdale of Walterboro; sister-in-law, Barbara Craven; brother-in-law, George Walker; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer, Mandi, Jessica, Lauren, Rodney, Justin, Jarred and Jacob; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Craven; sister, Gladys C. Walker; and a brother-in-law, Larry Langdale.
Funeral services were held 11 o’clock Saturday morning, August 31, 2019, at Welch Creek Baptist Church. Pastor James Baker and Pastor Jerome Hodge officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.