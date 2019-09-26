Band Classic Saturday

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 11:08 am

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue will host the 42nd Annual Walterboro Band Classic this Saturday, September 28th at Cougar Stadium.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and age five and under are free.

The 2019 Band of Blue will perform at 8:40 p.m. in an exhibition of their show “Red Rock Mountain”

The Band of Blue will travel and compete at Wando High School on October 5 at the Lowcountry Invitational. Next, the band will be on the road to Rincon, Ga., at Effingham County High School for the Coastal Empire Classic on Saturday Oct. 12 and then travel to White Knoll High School on October 19 for the SCBDA Lower State Championships. Spring Valley High School will be on October 26 for the 2019 SCBDA 4A State Marching Championships.

The Band of Blue will kick off its annual fruit sale next week. See any band or Booster Club member to order fresh citrus.

The band directors are: Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Clay Blackwood and Cathy Meshach.

Band staff includes Thomas Finigan and Baliey Raez.

Graduate assistants include Michaela Bennett, Megan Newton, Tre Ferguson, Anthony Crimley, Cody Dalton, Taylor Fussell and Maria Manaeva.

Support staff includes drill design by Bob Buckner, music arrangements by Tim Hinton and Cliff Walker. Guard choreography is by Dr. Mary White.

The Band of Blue Drum Major is Megan Gooding.