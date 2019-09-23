Avocado Recipes | Healthy Tips | Colleton Clemson Extension Service

Avocado & Corn Salsa

Ingredients

1 avocado (diced)

3/4 cup Frozen corn kernels, thawed

1/2 cup grape tomatoes, quartered

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped

2 teaspoons lime juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

Toss avocado, corn, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and salt in a medium bowl. Chill one hour and then serve.

Avocado and corn are given a flavor boost by fresh cilantro and lime.

Chicken Stuffed Baked Avocados

By Destiny0173

Ingredients

4 Avocados, halved and pitted

2 cooked chicken breasts, shredded

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

¼ cup chopped tomatoes

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

1 pinch cayenne pepper

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese, or more to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F

Scoop out some of the flesh in the center of each avocado; place into mixing bowl. Add chicken, cream cheese, tomatoes, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper; mix well to combine.

Scoop spoonfuls of chicken mixture into the wells of each avocado; top each with generous amount of Parmesan cheese.

Place avocado halves, face-up, in muffin cups to stabilize.

Bake avocados in preheated oven until cheese is melted, 8 to 10 minutes

Baked Eggs in Avocado

Recipe By:NYJEN

Ingredients

2 small eggs

1 avocado, halved and pitted

2 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

2 teaspoons chopped fresh chives, or to taste

1 pinch dried parsley, or to taste

1 pinch sea salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

Crack the eggs into a bowl, being careful to keep the yolks intact.

Arrange avocado halves in a baking dish, resting them along the edge so avocado won’t tip over.

Gently spoon 1 egg yolk into the avocado hole. Continue spooning egg white into the hole until full. Repeat with remaining egg yolk, egg white, and avocado.

Season each filled avocado with chives, parsley, sea salt, and pepper.

Gently place baking dish in the preheated oven and bake until eggs are cooked, about 15 minutes.

Sprinkle bacon over avocado.

