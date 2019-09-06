Applications now being accepted for the McBee WMA lottery quail hunts
by The Press and Standard | September 6, 2019 8:51 am
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is now accepting applications for the McBee WMA Quail Lottery Hunts through October 15 at 5 p.m.
A non-refundable fee of $5 is required of all applicants for the lottery.
Youth hunters on the application must be at least 10 years old.
After the selection process occurs, only the primary applicant will receive email notification of the drawing’s completion.
