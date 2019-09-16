Annie Neyle | Obituary

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Annie Neyle (Linder) Day, age 82 of Blaine, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Edgewood Senior Living in Blaine, Minnesota.

Annie was born in Smoaks, South Carolina on June 19, 1936. She loved pink roses and grew them in abundance in her garden. Annie’s love for her family was unbound in its limits; she loved babies, and above all, her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and tears. We take peace in knowing that she is now in Heaven with her family and grandchildren.

Annie was a quick-witted and stubborn Southern woman. Her children knew the moment they were in trouble due to the sideways look that she gave until just before her passing. Her fried chicken was the best in the world and all who knew and loved her will miss her Southern cooking dearly. Although Alzheimer’s took her mind from us before she returned to Jesus’ arms, we as a family still cherish the memories we have of her beautiful soul.

In addition to her parents, James Westberry Sr. and Leatha (Stevens) Linder, Annie was preceded in death by her siblings, Vera Carmon Linder, Lloyd Westberry Linder, Marie Linder Wright, Margie Betty Linder, Mackhaney Linder, James Westberry Linder, Jr., Charles A. Lindberg Linder, Oscar Walter Linder, Richard Manning Linder, and Joel Joshua Linder.

Annie is survived by her children, Margaret “Midge” (Robert) Resquer, Farron “Steve” (Robin Harris) Ferguson, Cynthia “Cindy” DeVous, Sandra “Sandi” (Daniel) Devous-Cairns, and Joy (David) Devous-Baker; grandchildren, Tonya “Toni” (Richard) Sloane, Charles (Marlena Cohen) Ferguson, Valerie (Ramy) Ghabour, Jason (Julia Soto) Mabry, Daniel Mabry, Tim (Cari) DeVous, Adam (Sarah) Cairns, Bonnie (Jensen) Smith, Nicholas “Nick” Voeller, & Justin Voeller; great-grandchildren, Collin Resquer Sloane, Richard Victoriano Sloane, Alexander Ferguson, Victoria Ferguson, Alizabeth Ferguson, Nathaniel Ghabour, Isaiah Ghabour, Matthias Cohen, Jason (J.J.) Mabry, Junior, Jayde Mabry, Juliette Mabry, Alexis (Caleb) Golden, Alyssa DeVous, Logan Eagles-DeVous, Trinity Smith, and Jensen Smith; great-great-grandson, Robert.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America: www.alzfdn.org

A graveside service will be held 11 o’clock, Saturday morning, September 21, 2019 at Hagan Cemetery in Smoaks.