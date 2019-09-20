ACE Squadron cadet wins CAP’s Amelia Earhart Award

The Amelia Earhart Award, which marks the completion of Phase III of Civil Air Patrol’s Four-Phase Cadet Program, was recently presented to Cadet Captain Payton Mercer, the cadet commander of the ACE Basin Squadron, which meets in Walterboro.

Mercer joins a very small group of cadets in the South Carolina Wing who have achieved this milestone. While nationwide the statistics show that approximately 3% of cadets achieve this level of aviation and aerospace excellence — in South Carolina, there are currently only four of 387 other cadets who have reached this milestone.

The ACE Basin Composite Squadron has just earned its first Quality Cadet Unit Award designation from Civil Air Patrol’s National Headquarters. Mercer has been a member of the Civil Air Patrol for five years, serving on staff at wing (state) level events for the past three years and as a representative on the S.C. Wing’s Cadet Advisory Council for the past two years. He also participates in the CAP’s Emergency Services Missions, being qualified as a ground team member, mission staff assistant, flight line marshaller and urban detection finding team member. He has responded during three federally-declared disasters, including after Tropical Storm Joaquin, Hurricane Florence, and Hurricane Dorian just this month.

C/Capt Mercer received a $2,000 educational scholarship from Civil Air Patrol NHQ last year; one of three scholarships given to cadets in the S.C. Wing. He obtained his private pilot’s license at 17 while a senior in high school, funding his flight training by making and selling homemade jellies. Mercer graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide with an associate degree in aeronautical science a month before his high school graduation in June 2019. He is currently attending Middle Georgia State University in Eastman, Ga., where he is working to obtain a bachelor’s degree in aviation science and management. He is also active in 4-H, where he is a four-time master 4-Her, and in his church in Port Wentworth, Ga.

Amelia Earhart is quoted as saying; “In soloing — as in other activities — it is far easier to start something than it is to finish it.” Mercer has demonstrated the leadership qualities necessary to be a “finisher” thus far in his cadet career with Civil Air Patrol, as well as other aspects of his life.