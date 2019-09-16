16U BadKatz go undefeated in USSSA Ladies of the Diamond

Last Updated: September 11, 2019 at 9:23 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The 16U BadKatz travel softball team marched undefeated across five games to earn the championship in the USSSA Ladies of the Diamond Tournament held Saturday Sept. 7 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex in Walterboro. To capture the top spot, the BadKatz had to plow through a six-team bracket that included the Sea Island Spartans, Lowcountry Storm, Carolina Heartbreakers, Tri-county Rattlers and the S.C. Riptide.

In game against the Tri-County Rattlers, the BadKatz came out on top 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel. Whitley Weathers earned the win in four innings of work allowing one run on two hits, striking out six and issuing a single walk. Amberly Way doubled to right field to put herself in scoring position in the fourth inning. Courtesy runner Taylor Tomedolskey then scored after stealing third on a passed ball.

Against the Carolina Fugitives, the BadKatz won 8-1 after scoring five runs in the third inning. Aaliyah Williams earned the win in three innings of work, allowing one earned run on two hits, striking out one and issuing three walks. Tomedolskey was 2-2 at the plate with 2-RBI’s.

Weathers shutout the S.C. Riptide 5-0 in game three of the day, with five innings in the circle, striking out 12 and issuing no walks. Williams and Mackenzie Pellum had a hit each.

The BadKatz seized a 2-1 victory in game four in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to the patience of Amberly Way at the plate. Way drew a walk and plated the winning run. Williams earned the win in the circle, striking out three and issuing one walk. Weathers closed the game, getting the final three outs for the save.

In the championship game against the Carolina Fugitives, Weathers pitched four innings allowing no earned runs on three hits, striking out three and issuing a single walk in the 4-0 shutout. Brown, Williams, Way and Pellum had hits in the contest.