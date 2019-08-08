Young girl injured in mower accident

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 12:58 pm

A 4-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries in a lawn mower accident on the afternoon of Aug. 2.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Colleton County Sheriff Office personnel rushed to the 9800 block of Bells Highway at 3:14 p.m. by reports of the girl being run over by a riding lawnmower.

Those responding to the emergency call were reportedly told the child ran in front of the lawnmower, resulting in one of the girl’s legs being amputated and her other leg sustaining deep lacerations.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said the grandparents’ quick action to control the girl’s bleeding contributed to saving her life. The first firefighter-paramedics arriving on the scene from the Bells Crossroads station applied tourniquets to further contain blood loss.

The treatment at the scene continued with the young girl receiving IVs and pain medication.

With the medical helicopter grounded by poor weather conditions, Fire-Rescue personnel prepared the girl for transport by ambulance to the Children’s Trauma Center at Medical of University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Additional firefighters-paramedics were assigned to join the Bells Crossroad crew to continue treating the girl during the trip to the Charleston medical facility.