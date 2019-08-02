Yemassee Back-to-School Bash set

Agapè Word of the Promise Ministries will conduct its annual Back-to-School Bash/Backpack Giveaway on August 11 from 2-4 p.m. at 69 Railroad Ave. in Yemassee.

Agapè is inviting everyone from the Yemassee area to come out and spend the afternoon with them, as they give out school supplies and more. It will be a day of music, food, games and giveaways.

Celebrated yearly during the month of August since 2014, Agapè Word of The Promise Ministries spends a day providing the community with school supplies, personal care products, clothing and backpacks.

The ministry uses the annual event to provide families with simple necessities that will ease the transition of a new school year, showing that it takes a village and it’s okay to talk to someone while promoting togetherness and unity to show families they aren’t alone and giving children a safe space and a day of play.

This year’s event will include an open conversation about bullying, drugs and the importance of talking to someone.

Agapè will be host, along with the sponsorship of Lowcountry Cellular and AlphaGenesis Inc. in providing food, games, and activities.

For more information contact Yolanda Magwood, Agapè WOTP, at 843-217-3900 or visit Agape’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AgapeWOTP/