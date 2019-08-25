Williams ordained

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 11:02 am

On Saturday Aug. 10, something special took place in the Enter Healing Deliverance Ministry, 11665 Augusta Hwy., Walterboro.

Annie Rachel Williams of Cottageville set aside this day to follow the calling on her life to preach God’s word. Williams is the daughter of the late Anderson Moore and Whilamenia Jennings Moore.

Minister Williams was licensed by her youngest daughter, Elder Prophetess Valecia Williams of Enter Healing Deliverance Ministry. Minister Williams celebrated this day with a message entitled “Give It Up” with family and friends.