What is wrong with Colleton County? Glance at your Bible | Faith

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 12:05 pm

Every way of a man is right in his own eyes: but the LORD pondereth the hearts.

— Proverbs 21:2

The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence.

— Genesis 6:11

No amount of political squabbling or back-and-forth banter of who’s to blame will stop the violence and non-sensical criminal activity in Colleton County.

There is, and always has been, one answer to the problems that scourge our community. It is not which color of skin is supreme over the others. It’s not which education program is more efficient and successful than the others. It’s not whether or not the police are doing their job!

The answer begins by understanding the real problem. The problem is that people are (by nature) sinners and are driven from within by their sin. Sin takes a hold of your soul and won’t let go! The only way to be free from the violence, drug addiction, alcohol consumption, sexual abuses, domestic violence, human trafficking, child neglect or any number of sinful activities, is through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ!

I know, I know, we all live in the South and claim to know Jesus, but if you will take one glance at your Bible you will see that knowing about someone is much different than actually knowing them. Knowing Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior involves much more than just the knowledge of His reality. You must understand your natural sinful condition and want to be free from the bondage of your own sinfulness. Jesus died on the cross as the offering of God for the sins of the whole world. Through His death, burial and resurrection from the dead, individuals have been offered the gift of God’s forgiveness and eternal life. This is what the Bible calls being “born-again.” There is a supernatural change made from the inside out, and that forever changes an individual from who they are into who they ought to be — because of Jesus Christ.

There is no drug or hate or violence that has the power, in itself, to stay in the heart of one who has truly trusted Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior. Jesus came to set mankind free from the bondage and the curse of our sins. The devil is real and he has a grip on so many in this county. We see it almost daily in the press releases and news columns! We can stage protests and march until our feet wear off, but the only solution is for each and every individual to confess with their mouth that Jesus Christ is now their “Lord” and believe in their heart that Jesus died, was buried and rose again. Then, according to the Bible, they shall be saved! Only those who are under the control of Jesus Christ have been saved.

Many have a “profession” without a “possession” … there is a difference. Anyone could claim to be a brain surgeon, but only those with the proper training, credentials and experience are truly qualified to call themselves such. Only those whose lives have been changed by the Power of the Cross of Jesus Christ have truly been saved. All the rest are just going through the motions and they will wind up confused, unchanged and eternally lost.

Saved people don’t act like violent, addicted, self-centered, drunken criminals. They act like Christ; hence the term “Christian” which means “Christ-like.”

What can one person do about all this hatred, sin, violence, neglect and shameless criminal activity? You can start by repenting of your sins and turning your life over to Jesus Christ! Then help your family, friends and neighbors to understand the truth about their sin and sacrifice of Jesus on their behalf.

Colleton County is the place we all call “home,” and there is a special love that we share for one another! That is why I am pleading with each of you to take a careful look inside your own heart and see that religious experiences, heritage nor culture can change a person and free them from the bondage and eternal punishment for sin.

Only Jesus Christ can save your soul and transform you into the person He wants you to be for His honor and glory … plus you get to go to Heaven!

When this community turns to Christ (for real), then and only then will we be free from the scourge and shame of being in the news for all the wrong reasons.

See you in church!

(Pastor Jones can be reached by email pastor@faithbaptistchurch.us. Follow him on Twitter @PastorTonyJones or visit an upcoming service at Faith Baptist Church … “The Church on the Hill.”)