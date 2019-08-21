War Hawks travel to Branchville High on Thursday evening

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep War Hawks participated in the Orangeburg Prep Jamboree Friday Aug. 16 and fell 21-7 in a pre-season scrimmage.

Jordan Crosby rushed five times for 55 yards and a touchdown and had 105 yards passing. Gabe Barnes had four carries for 39 yards and Riley Smoak had three carries for 28 yards.

On defense, Jacob Breland and Drew Murdaugh each had five tackles.

“I thought we started out really slow on offense with a couple of false starts and a couple of bad snaps,” said Head Coach Greg Langdale.

“These mistakes put us behind the chains on our first two possessions and we were unable to convert in third and long. We were finally able to get something going offensively in the second quarter and had a good drive that led to a touchdown run by Jordan Crosby.

“We still have some things to work out on offense, but we do feel the mistakes we made are correctable.

“On defense, we just have to do a better job of tackling and coming up with plays in the secondary when they present themselves,” said Langdale.

“We will get back to work on Monday and try to correct our mistakes.”

The War Hawks travel to Branchville on Thursday Aug. 22 where they will face Branchville High School at 7:30 p.m.