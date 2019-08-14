War Hawks participate in three-way scrimmage at Pinewood

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton Prep varsity football team is preparing for the 2019 season under the direction of new Head Coach Greg Langdale. The War Hawks traveled to Pinewood Prep on Saturday Aug. 10 for a three-way scrimmage that included the Panthers and Hilton Head Christian.

Although no stats or scores were kept, according to Langdale, he was pleased with the War Hawks’ effort and saw the pay off of summer conditioning during the scrimmage.

“Overall, I was really pleased with our effort and conditioning,” he said. “With only 17 players, a lot of guys had to play a lot of snaps and I thought we were still going pretty strong at the end of the scrimmage.

“Drew Murdaugh ran the ball for us well and had several big runs,” said Langdale. “Hunter Hudson ran the ball hard and had two touchdown runs for us during the scrimmage. Quarterback Jordan Crosby was able to do a good job running the offense.

“Offensively we have several areas that we need to clean up,” said Langdale. “We struggled a little with our pass blocking, but we should be able to get that corrected this week. Defensively, I thought we played well. The secondary did a good job against Hilton Head Christian, who was primarily throwing the ball. Jacob Breland and Will Dandridge had a good scrimmage against the run versus Pinewood.

“We had a lot of bright spots during the scrimmage that we can build on,” said Langdale. “We also have several areas where we will work hard this week to get corrected.”

The War Hawks travel to Orangeburg Prep on Friday Aug. 16 to participate in the Orangeburg Prep Jamboree. Colleton Prep is scheduled to play one half of football beginning at 7 p.m.