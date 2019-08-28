War Hawks drop opener against Branchville

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 11:31 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton Prep Varsity War Hawk football team traveled to SCHSL Class A Branchville High School on Thursday Aug. 22 for the regular season opener, in which they fell 23-7.

Offensive stats included Drew Murdaugh with nine carries for 47 yards and four receptions for 30 yards. Jordan Crosby was 7-18 in passing for 58 yards and had 11 carries for 30 yards and scored the War Hawks’ only touchdown.

Riley Smoak had an interception on the first defensive series. Jacob Breland had nine tackles and Hunter Hudson had seven tackles.

“The game was a defensive battle for most of the first half,” said Coach Greg Langdale. “We punted on our first drive and then Riley Smoak grabbed an interception on Branchville’s first possession. The teams then traded punts for most of the first half.

“We managed to get on the board late in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Jordan Crosby. That run was set up by a big third down reception by Gabe Barns. On the scoring drive, Drew Murdaugh had runs of seven, six and eight yards. Hunter Hudson also added a 15-yard run on the scoring possession.

“Branchville was able to get the lead on their last possession of the half when they scored on a short run and converted the two-point conversion for the 8-7 half time lead,” said Langdale. “We couldn’t get anything going offensively in the third quarter as they were forced to punt all three possessions. Branchville grabbed the lead with a few minutes to go in the third quarter, then added a late touchdown to give them the win.

“I thought offensively we just could not get in a rhythm,” said Langdale. “We made a lot of mistakes that we have got to get corrected on the offensive side of the ball. We also must quit hurting ourselves with penalties.”

Colleton Prep starter Gabe Barnes will be out 6-8 weeks, according to Langdale, due to an injury suffered late in Thursday’s game. “Gabe broke his collarbone late in the game,” said Langdale. “It is going to be very hard to try and replace him over the next 6-8 weeks. He is one of our hardest workers and a leader of the team.

“ He is the type of player you cannot replace; you just have to get everyone to give a little more to try and make up for some of the loss.”

The War Hawks will travel to Hilton Head Prep on Friday Aug. 30 for a 5 p.m. kickoff.