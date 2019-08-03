Volunteer efforts honored

On July 27 in the CCSD Board Room, Ladies of Excellence and Sisters in Action celebrated the first annual Honoree Banquet. Young women were acknowledged for their volunteerism and dedication to improving Colleton County and received certificates and gifts for their hard work.

Guest speaker Jessica Williams reminded the girls that they are “reflections of excellence” and encouraged the girls to keep shining a light of positivity in their respective schools and community.

Sonya Williams and her advisory board send out a special thanks to all the stakeholders, teachers, community leaders, parents and local businesses that support the initiatives of these two organizations.