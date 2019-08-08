Two injured in Round O Road wreck

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 12:57 pm

Two men were critically injured in a single car, high speed wreck on Round O Road near Pleasant Grove and Cannon Roads on Aug. 4 at 5:46 p.m.

The northbound Dodge Charger crossed into the southbound ditch just before Pleasant Grove Road, crossed the highway and returned to the northbound ditch before striking several large pine trees. The car flipped over at least once. The vehicle suffered heavy damage, traveling over 700 feet before coming to rest on its side in the ditch at the intersection of Cannon Road.

The reported driver was ejected onto the roadway and suffered multiple traumatic injuries. Bystanders pulled the passenger from the vehicle. He also suffered multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury.

Firefighter-paramedics treated both patients at the scene, then transported both men to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center by ambulance. The roadway was closed for four hours while the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.