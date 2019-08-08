Two arrested in manhunt

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 12:38 pm

Man dies of gunshot wound, two

suspects arrested.

A search for two suspects in a Francis Street homicide came to a close around 6 p.m. Aug. 6 when the men were removed from the attic of a Gadsden Loop area residence.

The incident began at about 11:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Francis Street by reports of a shooting incident. A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office reportedly in the area witnessed the shooting.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey identified the shooting victim as Akeem Carr, 22, of 708 Francis St.

Harvey said Carr’s body was underneath the carport at his home. Harvey declared him dead at the scene and stated that the apparent cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, but the final cause of death determination will be made after an autopsy at the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, scheduled for Aug. 8.

Shortly after the shooting, two suspects in the case engaged police officers in a short vehicle chase.

The occupants, two black males, bailed out of the vehicle following a crash and were last seen on foot in the area of Cleveland, Pine Needle and Jackson Street.

A heavy law enforcement presence involving Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Walterboro Police Department, agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources fanned out in the area seeking clues to where the suspects had gone. Law enforcement officials were warning that the suspects were considered armed and dangerous and residents to avoid the area.

A canine unit led officers to a home on Gadsden Loop and members of the sheriff office’s SWAT team surrounded the home as efforts to have the suspects surrender began.

Kareem Treshan Risher, 22, and Reakwon Daye, 23, both of Walterboro, were taken into custody without incident, ending a search of approximately six hours.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office turned over the investigation to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

An attempt to gain additional information on the potential charges from SLED was unsuccessful.