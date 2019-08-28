Tropical update: Watch Dorian, Erin not so much

Tropical Storm Dorian continues its slow trek over the islands and could eventually drop 6-10 inches of rain on the Florida peninsula.

Tropical Storm Erin has formed off the S.C. coast but is expected to move out to sea.

At 8 a.m. AST, the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 17.1 North, longitude 64.1 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will pass over or near the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today. Dorian is then forecast to move to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and near or to the east of the central and northwestern Bahamas on Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected today, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Although weakening is possible after Dorian moves across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the storm is forecast to strengthen late this week and this weekend while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center. A wind gust to near 39 mph (63 km/h) was recently reported at St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

An Air Force reconnaissance plane just reported an estimated minimum central pressure of 1003 mb (29.62 inches).