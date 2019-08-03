Tripp wins in Disney pageant

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 9:41 am

Laci Tripp of Walterboro participated in the Miss Princess Disney Pageant held in Lexington recently. She was crowned by Queen Elsa and Anna, winning a Wish Upon a Star Crown, Beloved Angel (Carriage), 1st Runner Up Beauty, and People’s Choice Crown (Slipper). She also did talent and interview. She is the daughter of Alisha and Logan Tripp. Her grandparents are Vickie and Danny Tripp.