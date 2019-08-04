To defend the faith, let us be prepared | Faith

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 12:13 pm

Always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you.

—1 Peter 3:15

It is the biblical call of all who read these words of Peter and know them to be inspired by the Spirit of God that they should be able to make a defense for the faith we hold so dear.

The world is asking questions, some reasonable and honest and others not. But, for those who are asking genuine questions and seeking the knowledge of the one true God by appealing to one of His ransomed ambassadors, let us be prepared to answer their questions. For, it could be a matter of life and death.

And, furthermore, let us see this call of the Scriptures to be “prepared to make a defense” as a call also to know their message. For how could we make a defense for the faith if we ourselves are not wise in the faith?

O’ Christian, let this holy appeal by the Scriptures to be an ambassador and an apologist be the Spirit-lead motivation that brings you to the Word today, so that you may be like the Bereans who “[examined] the Scriptures daily to see if these things were so” (Acts 17:11).

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is associate pastor of Ruffin Baptist Church. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)