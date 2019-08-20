Tips to save on summer electric bill

In August, some may think that hot summer temperatures are wrapping up. Chances are, the dog days of summer are likely to continue into the fall. This means your energy use may be impacted.

Did you know the air conditioner alone can account for nearly half of your energy usage? Here’s some helpful reminders from Dominion Energy of ways to manage your energy use and keep it cool.

My Energy Use

Ever get your energy bill and wonder, “How did that happen?” Check out the My Energy Use tool online.

You can access your energy information.

See how usage affects your monthly bill.

Learn how changes in the temperature outside can impact your home’s usage inside.

Get started by signing in to your account and select My Energy Use.

Hot Weather Savings Tips

Top 5 Tips to Save

Set thermostat at 78°F or higher in the summer. Set it even higher (82-85°F) while away from home. During these hot summer months, do not turn the unit completely off.

Use fans to help you feel cooler. On hotter days, dialing up the thermostat by only two degrees and using fans can lower air conditioning costs by up to 14% over the course of the cooling season.

Check air filters monthly; change when dirty or according to manufacturer guidelines.

Close the fireplace damper when not in use to keep air-conditioned air in the living space.

Cook early in the day or late in the evening when it’s cooler. Cook outdoors when possible. Use the exhaust fan sparingly to get rid of unwanted heat in the kitchen.

For more energy-saving tips and quick project ideas for summer, visit www.DominionEnergySC.com/EnergyTips.