Three school administrators appointed

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:26 am

In preparation for the start of school on Aug. 19, the Colleton County School Board approved School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster’s recommendation to fill three administrative positions.

Uirica Bodison was named to fill the post of coordinator of alternative programs left vacant when Brenda Williams retired. Bodison previously served as an assistant principal at Colleton County Middle School, and has over 20 years of experience as a teacher and school administrator.

Bodison holds a bachelor of arts degree in English from Winthrop University, a master of education degree in multidisciplinary studies from Cambridge College, a master of education degree in educational leadership from The Citadel, and an education specialist degree in administrator leadership from Walden University.

The coordinator of alternative programs basically serves as the principal for the school district’s alternative programs.

The board also approved appointing Florrie Edwards as the administrative assistant principal of Forest Hills Elementary School.

Edwards served last year as the reading coach at Bells Elementary School.

Terry Dingle was named as interim assistant principal at Colleton County Middle School. His tenure as an interim administrator will run through the 2019-2020 school year.

Foster said he looks forward to working with Bodison, Edwards, and Dingle in their new roles to provide leadership to advance the district.