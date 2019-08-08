Three injured in drive-by shooting

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 12:56 pm

Investigators with the Walterboro Police Department are continuing to investigate an Aug. 3 drive-by shooting that sent three victims to area medical facilities.

Shortly before 9 p.m., an off-duty Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy who lives in the area radioed in a report of shots fired as he made his way to the 100 block of Glover Street.

His radio report was immediately followed by multiple other phone calls to the dispatch center reporting the incident.

City police and deputies from the sheriff’s office rushed to the area.

Dispatchers also reported that one gunshot victim arrived at the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center by private vehicle.

That victim, a 42-year-old black male, sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Two other gunshot victims, a 32-year-old black female and a 9-year-old girl, were still on Glover Street.

The woman sustained a wound to her right ankle and the young girl was hit in the right thigh.

Police report that the three victims are not related.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue assigned two ambulances to the scene to treat the victims.

After treating the two victims at the scene, the woman was transported to the Trauma Unit of Trident Medical Center in North Charleston and the young girl was transported to the Children’s Trauma Center at MUSC.

All three victims have been released from the medical facilities.

Investigators learned that approximately 10 people were standing outside the residences when a motor vehicle came down the street.

The occupants in the vehicle opened fire on the people in the yard. Officers report they have not determined if those injured by the gunfire were the targets of the shooters.

Bullets fired from the moving motor vehicle also struck several vehicles parked in the yard.

Investigators are continuing to conduct interviews as they work to determine a motive for the drive-by shooting and identify suspects.