Terry Hiers | Obituary

HARLEYVILLE – The Reverend George Terry Hiers, Jr., 56, entered into rest Sunday afternoon, July 28, 2019, at his home in Harleyville.
Born November 20, 1962, in Walterboro, he was the son of the late George Terry Hiers, Sr. and the late Patsy O’Quinn Hiers.
A celebration of his life was conducted 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, August 3, 2019, from the First Baptist Church of Harleyville, 211 West Main Street, Harleyville. The Reverend James W. Williams, Jr. officiated.
