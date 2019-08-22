Terminal gets a grand opening

Becky Hill was happy wearing her other hat the morning of Aug. 21.

Colleton County treasurer is Hill’s day-to-day job. But on Tuesday morning, Hill was celebrating the open house for the new and improved terminal at the Lowcountry Regional Airport in her role as chairperson of the Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission.

Hill started the celebration, offering the welcome and handing out thank yous to those involved in the project that doubled the size of the old airport terminal. The members of the commission teamed with the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission and South Carolina Aviation Association to hold the grand opening in conjunction with South Carolina Aviation Week.

Two members of the airport commission participated in the program, wearing their other governmental hats. Walterboro Mayor Bill Young followed Hill to the podium to discuss the growth and industry associated with the airport. The program ended with Colleton County Council Chairperson Dr. Joseph Flowers spending time in his closing remarks saluting the voters who approved the county’s Capital Projects Sales Tax that fueled the terminal renovation and expansion along with other projects throughout the county. The funds for the work were provided by proceeds from the Capital Projects Sales Tax and a grant from the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission.

Taking a few minutes from visiting with members of the large audience who attended the ceremonies, Hills said, “We welcome everyone to the largest Front Porch of the Lowcountry.” She agreed that big front porch was just the thing for a visit to the largest general aviation airport in the southeast. The porch, she offered, “is the icing on the cake.”

Hill was happy with the size of the crowd, “there were many more than we expected.”

She was also happy with how the building had turned out.

“We (the commission) are so proud of the fact that the project was completed on time and also met the original budget.”

Meeting the budget was especially significant because the work on the terminal began with workers from Mitchell Construction Co. tearing out the walls, ceiling and floor of the original terminal building. “You never know what unforeseen expense can be hidden from view. Sometimes that can turn out to be more costly than a new build,” Hill said.

Joining the local leaders on the podium were South Carolina Aeronautics Commission Director James Stephens and two members of the Colleton County Legislative Delegation: S.C. Rep. Mandy Kimmons (Rep. 97th District) and S.C. Rep. Michael Rivers (Dem. 121st District.)

Stephens addressed the financial impact of the airport, pointing out that the facility has a total economic impact of $26 million annually.

“That is not a small number.”