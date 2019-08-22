Telehealth comes to middle school

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 9:55 am

When the new school year started the morning of Aug. 19 at Colleton Middle School, 1,300 students came through the doors.

Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster said the health care needs of those students will be better tended to by the addition of Telehealth, a partnership between the school district, South Carolina Telehealth Alliance and MUSC Health that will enable School Nurse Linda Bright to use a video connection with a doctor to assess a student’s health problem.

Foster, during a press conference held Aug. 15 to announce the new program, said the staff of the middle school is dedicated to meeting the needs of their students. “This initiative is so important for our work. We are fortunate to be a part of this,” Foster added. “It will have a huge impact on what we are trying to do.”

Foster said that he has learned that many of the school district’s students use the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center as their primary care doctor. “This will help change that,” he said.

He also anticipates that the introducing of Telehealth to the middle school will reduce the number of times students have to be out of school because they need medical attention, as well as reduce the number of times the student’s parents have to miss work to get their child that medical attention.

Following the press conference, Dr. Kathryn Cristaldi of MUSC explained that bringing Telehealth to the Colleton County School District “has been quite a process.” For nearly a year, she said, the health and school officials have discussed the possibility of bringing Telehealth to the school district.

“We asked the district to pick a school in which the school nurse is very open to the idea and committed, and the school administration is very supportive to pilot the program,” Dr. Cristaldi said.

Colleton Middle School was chosen because of the support of the school staff, especially Bright and Principal Lauren Behie. Behie addressed the press conference, crediting the work of her staff in bringing the health care initiative to the school.

Bright was called on to play the role of patient as Dr. Cristaldi demonstrated how Telehealth works.

Dr. Cristaldi said as part of the enrollment form provided to the parents of every student, they are asked to list the contact information for their primary care doctor so Telehealth officials can contact the doctor with followup information on the student’s visit to the school nurses’ office.

If the parents do not list a primary health care doctor, Dr. Cristaldi said Telehealth would work with the parents to help them find one.

Dr. Jacinta Bryant, the district’s director of Special Services, also addressed the conference, introducing those attending to the team of school nurses assigned to every school in the system.