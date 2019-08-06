Teacher put on leave after child’s death

The Colleton County School District just released the following statement:

The Colleton County School District has been made aware of an arrest of one of our employees by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on August 5.

Based on this information, the district has placed teacher Rita Pangalangan on administrative leave, with full pay and benefits, effective immediately.

The district will release additional statements as the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office provides us with more information.