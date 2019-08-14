Tammie Rogers | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | August 14, 2019 2:44 pm
Tammie Rogers
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Mrs. Tammie Reeves Rogers, 57, of Pensacola, Florida, entered into rest Friday evening, August 9, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.
Born May 14, 1962, in Walterboro, she was a daughter of Mr. Daniel Fairey Reeves and the late Mrs. Ruth Lenora Bozard Reeves.
Funeral services will be conducted 4 o’clock Friday afternoon, August 16, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Dave Buchanan officiating. Interment will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Wire Road, Branchville.
